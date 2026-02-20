NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

ResidentialInvestmentLondonSenior livingUK & Ireland

Goldman-backed Riverstone to offload surplus Kensington block

20 Feb 2026 | 08:29 | London | by Guy Montague-Jones

Vacant building at Royal Warwick Square could be worth £180m

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Architecture, Building, Cityscape

SevenCapital creates construction arm to restart £500m Kensington tower

18 Aug 2026
Read

Q+A: Goldman’s investment banking co-heads on surging M&A, IPOs and targeting the mid-market

16 Jul 2026
Read

Despite rising allocations, property struggles to tempt back institutional buyers

15 Jul 2026
Read
Face, Head, Person

ActivumSG on new €500m platform, going "back to the future" on German multi-family and the "wild west" of data centres

3 Jun 2026
Read