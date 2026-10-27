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REITContinental EuropeGermanyResidentialCorporateM&A

Goldman Sachs raises stake in LEG to 28%

27 Oct 2026 | 17:05 | London | by Marie-Noelle Sbresny

US bank is second firm to significantly raise its position in the German listed housing company this month

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