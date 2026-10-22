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Goldmoney secures planning for Oxford shopping centre overhaul

22 Oct 2026 | 08:09 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

226,500 sq ft former Clarendon Centre shopping mall set for redevelopment

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