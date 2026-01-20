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RegenerationDevelopmentEast of EnglandInvestmentLogisticsUK & Ireland

Goodman submits £400m Luton industrial park plans

20 Jan 2026 | 11:59 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Scheme will redevelop the former Vauxhall van factory site

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