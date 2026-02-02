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ResidentialCorporateLondonPeopleScotlandUK & Ireland

Goodstone co-founders depart

2 Feb 2026 | 08:14 | London | by Guy Montague-Jones

Darryl Flay and Martin Bellinger leave Macquarie-backed build-to-rent specialist

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