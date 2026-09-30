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Data centresAlternativesDevelopmentInvestmentIrelandPlanningPolicy & RegulationUK & Ireland

Google wins appeal for Dublin data centre expansion

30 Sep 2026 | 07:59 | London | by May Agaran

780,000 sq ft project forms third phase of Grange Castle Business Park campus

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