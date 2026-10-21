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LeasingLondonUK & IrelandOffice

Gotta lease 'em all: Pokémon upsizes London HQ to 71,000 sq ft

21 Oct 2026 | 14:30 | London | by May Agaran

Deal forms part of new letting and lease extensions agreed at Chiswick Park

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