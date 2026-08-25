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FinancingDevelopmentInvestmentResidentialUK & Ireland

Government allocates £10bn to deliver 74,000 affordable homes

25 Aug 2026 | 08:02 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

First wave of funding will focus entirely on housing associations and councils in regions outside London

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