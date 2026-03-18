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InvestmentEast MidlandsNorth WestOfficeRegenerationResidentialUK & IrelandWest MidlandsYorkshire & North East

Government announces £1.7bn investment into Northern cities

18 Mar 2026 | 14:34 | London | by May Agaran

Funding forms part of the £2.3bn City Investment Funds

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