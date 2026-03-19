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OfficeNorth WestPolicy & RegulationRegenerationUK & Ireland

Government approves 900,000 sq ft Manchester Digital Campus

19 Mar 2026 | 10:30 | London | by Charlie Schouten

Treasury signs off huge civil service hub

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