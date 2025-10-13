Government expected to approve Chinese embassy plans next week

Policy & RegulationLondonOfficePlanningUK & Ireland
13 Oct 2025 | 07:36 | London | by May Agaran
Decision expected to be announced on 21 October by housing secretary Steve Reed
Regional offices: what a difference a year makes…
LSH adds director to team
JLL crisis in Australia deepens as agents sue firm
Gingko Tree mulls London office refurb exit
BNP Paribas RE names new deputy CEO amid leadership reshuffle
Big Yellow Self Storage in play
Innovo to develop maiden project overlooking Lord’s
Nuveen agrees £85m West End office sale
Major housebuilders launch private sector help-to-buy scheme
William Hill’s owner mulls raft of betting shop closures
Asif Aziz swoops for £300m Croydon resi scheme
Irish developer snares £85m Croydon project
KKR’s European head of core-plus real estate leaves
Abu Dhabi royal family to sell £165m Mayfair trophy
British Airways’ £400m warehouse portfolio rerouted
Newmark hires four big-hitters to finance team
Q+A: James Seppala on pursuing office opportunities in London, Munich and Milan
Brookfield explores recap options for £4.5bn Center Parcs
Expo Real 2025: from surviving to stabilising
