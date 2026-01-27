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Policy & RegulationResidentialUK & Ireland

Government caps ground rents at £250

27 Jan 2026 | 07:48 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Move marks the beginning of end on what was deemed as the "feudal leasehold system"

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