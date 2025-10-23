Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
About Us

Policy & RegulationLondonResidentialUK & Ireland

Government confirms affordable housing measures for London

23 Oct 2025 | 15:52 | London | by Alexander Peace

Housebuilding in the capital is at an all-time low

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Government unveils £500m Cambridge growth package

23 Oct 2025
Read
Person, Walking, Clothing

Leaked email reveals new London affordable housing strategy

23 Oct 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Cityscape

How London's affordable housing can unlock delivery

21 Oct 2025
Read

Government nears decision over London's affordable homes target

16 Oct 2025
Read