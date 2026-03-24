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ResidentialDevelopmentESGPlanningPolicy & RegulationSustainabilityUK & Ireland

Government delays enforcement of low-carbon housing rules

24 Mar 2026 | 11:02 | London | by May Agaran

No gas heating will be allowed in new homes built from March 2028

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