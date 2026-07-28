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Policy & RegulationUK & Ireland

Government denies rumours on stamp duty tax changes

28 Jul 2026 | 07:50 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Prime minister Andy Burnham said a change "won't be happening"

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