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OfficeUK & IrelandYorkshire & North EastLeasing

Government department lines up 150,000 sq ft regional office double

15 Jan 2026 | 16:15 | London | by Charlie Schouten

Leasing deals in the pipeline in Sheffield and Sunderland

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