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Policy & RegulationNew ZealandUK & IrelandResidentialSenior living

Government explores options to adopt New-Zealand-style later living tenure model

23 Jul 2026 | 07:35 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

It comes as part of its work on the forthcoming Commonhold and Leasehold Reform Bill

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