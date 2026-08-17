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Policy & RegulationDevelopmentNorth WestPlanningResidentialSouth WestUK & IrelandWest MidlandsYorkshire & North East

Government fast-tracks housebuilding near stations

17 Aug 2026 | 08:11 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Councils will have to give a "default yes" to proposals even if they are on green belt areas

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