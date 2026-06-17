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PlanningPolicy & RegulationResidentialTechnologyUK & Ireland

Government launches AI tools to modernise local planning

17 Jun 2026 | 14:16 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

If successful, Augmented Planning Decisions and Extract will be rolled out nationwide

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