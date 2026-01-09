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Hotels & LeisureUK & IrelandDistressPolicy & Regulation

Government lines up £300m rescue package for pubs

9 Jan 2026 | 08:17 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

The climbdown on business rates expected to be formally announced within days

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