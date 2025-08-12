Green Street News - Homepage
Government mulls further overhaul of planning rules

12 Aug 2025 | 15:50 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Rachel Reeves has asked officials to draw up measures for another overhaul of UK planning rules

