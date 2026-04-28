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Policy & RegulationDistressResidentialUK & Ireland

Government mulls one-year rent freeze

28 Apr 2026 | 15:00 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Proposal is part of a wider cost of living package to limit Iran war fallout

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