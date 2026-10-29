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RegenerationNorth WestUK & IrelandAlternativesInvestment

Government pledges £20m to kickstart Littlewoods film and TV studio

29 Oct 2026 | 08:05 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Funding injection targets complex renovation of iconic asset

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