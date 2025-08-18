Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

RegenerationInvestmentResidentialRetailUK & IrelandYorkshire & North East

Government provides £122m funding for Newcastle Forth Yards regeneration project

19 Aug 2025 | 00:01 | London | by May Agaran

Funding will be for remediation, groundworks and infrastructure activity for the 52 acre site

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Government forms property firm to focus on surplus rail land

30 Jul 2025
Read

Aviva and Moda lock in funding for £200m+ Birmingham neighbourhood

7 Jul 2025
Read

Capital & Centric nears deal for Stoke-on-Trent project

27 May 2025
Read

Homes England seeks developer for £950m Newcastle Forth Yards

17 Apr 2025
Read