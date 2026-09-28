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RetailInvestmentPolicy & RegulationRegenerationUK & Ireland

Government pumps £210m into derelict UK high street buildings

28 Sep 2026 | 06:46 | London | by May Agaran

Derelict sites to become shared workspaces, cafes and community hubs

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