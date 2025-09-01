Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

PeoplePoliticsRegenerationResidentialSouth EastUK & Ireland

Government recruits new Ebbsfleet Development Corporation chair

1 Sep 2025 | 15:39 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

David Prout's new mandate begins this month

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Former Arcadis exec named Mipim director 

1 Sep 2025
Read
Blonde, Hair, Person

M3 Property announces promotions

29 Aug 2025
Read
Outdoors, Architecture, Building

Retail and healthcare REIT appoints new director

28 Aug 2025
Read

Wilton adds directors to industrial and logistics team

27 Aug 2025
Read