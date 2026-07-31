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Policy & RegulationSouth EastUK & IrelandHotels & LeisureOfficeResidentialRetailDevelopmentInvestmentRegeneration

Government rejects Kent mixed-use regeneration plans

31 Jul 2026 | 07:19 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Northfleet Harbourside could deliver up to 3,500 homes, a 300-bed hotel and a new football stadium

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