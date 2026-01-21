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SustainabilityPolicy & RegulationResidentialUK & Ireland

Government scraps 2028 deadline for minimum residential EPCs

21 Jan 2026 | 14:30 | London | by Guy Montague-Jones

All privately rented homes will have to achieve an EPC C rating by 2030

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