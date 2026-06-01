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Policy & RegulationFinancingInvestmentUK & Ireland

Government to bring forward measures to reduce councils’ risky borrowing and investments

1 Jun 2026 | 07:20 | London | by May Agaran

Statutory capital risk powers were introduced in the Levelling-up and Regeneration Act 2023

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