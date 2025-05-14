Advanced Search

PoliticsLondonOfficeUK & Ireland

Government to shut 11 London offices in regional push

14 May 2025 | 07:51 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Plans announced to move 12,000 civil service jobs out of the capital

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Greystoke wins appeal for £1bn Hertfordshire data centre

13 May 2025
Read

£30m Clayton-branded hotel in Cambridge hits the market

13 May 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Purple

RICS excludes public sector properties from valuer rotation

13 May 2025
Read
Art, Painting, Person

Sticky income shields agencies from the worst of trade wars

13 May 2025
Read