Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
About Us

InvestmentAlternativesEast of EnglandLife sciencesLogisticsOfficeResidentialUK & Ireland

Government unveils £500m Cambridge growth package

23 Oct 2025 | 13:47 | London | by May Agaran

Funding to provide homes, infrastructure and enable business expansion

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Crown Estate acquires Oxfordshire plot for science park expansion

21 Oct 2025
Read

The road to renewal: infrastructure as a new towns catalyst

15 Oct 2025
Read
Construction, Person, Worker

Government makes last-minute changes to planning bill

14 Oct 2025
Read

£850m Oxfordshire science and tech campus refinanced with monster loan

6 Oct 2025
Read