Policy & RegulationPlanningRetailUK & Ireland
13 Aug 2026 | 11:29 | London | by May Agaran
Move aims to restrict vape and betting shops from opening on high streets
Canary Wharf Group investors buy £625m Docklands office
RLAM adds 331 units to build-to-rent portfolio
Government unveils new high street planning rules
Owen on property: the decline of the UK REIT sector is not inevitable
JV partners explore exit options for €50m+ Dublin co-living project
Columbia Threadneedle sells Northern Irish retail park
LRC swoops for Slough block
Savills points to improvement in commercial transactional business
Connaught banks £17.5m loan for Warwickshire care home project
Spain and secondary UK markets top picks for European logistics
Mike Ashley frontrunner for City of London estate
New finance locked in for £800m London build-to-rent trophy
Blackstone’s logistics disposal run surpasses €4.3bn as liquidity returns
Hong Kong investor lands £160m West End sale
Administrators appointed for Trammell Crow logistics scheme
Joint venture partners explore sale of £175m Leeds office campus
Surrey council’s property company sells £40m+ warehouse
Student hangover: sore heads or recovery in the second half?
The death of the rate-cut narrative is good news for real estate
Peel makes £583m cash offer for Harworth