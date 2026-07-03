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ResidentialDevelopmentEast MidlandsEast of EnglandPlanningPolicy & RegulationSouth EastUK & IrelandYorkshire & North East

Government water deal unlocks 19,000 homes

3 Jul 2026 | 07:59 | London | by May Agaran

Deal with Anglian water will allow schemes in East of England, Lincolnshire and Home Counties to progress

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