Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
About Us

OfficeLeasingNorth WestUK & IrelandWest Midlands

GPA eyes 110,000 sq ft regional hub but scraps another

16 Oct 2025 | 16:15 | London | by Charlie Schouten

Birmingham loses out but Manchester deal on the horizon

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Architecture, Building, Office Building

GPA deal takes Newcastle’s Bank House to fully let

23 Sep 2025
Read
Office Building, Building, City

Government department eyes monster 160,000 sq ft Manchester prelet

12 May 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Cityscape

GPA eyes 100,000 sq ft Sheffield office for latest regional hub

10 Apr 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

Mystery occupier lines up one of Manchester’s largest offices

18 Mar 2025
Read