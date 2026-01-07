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OfficeLondonUK & IrelandESGInvestmentSustainability

GPE confirms £51m deal for West End office

7 Jan 2026 | 07:25 | London | by May Agaran

10 South Crescent will be repositioned into a decarbonised office and retail space

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