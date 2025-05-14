Advanced Search

OfficeCorporateDevelopmentLondonOccupierUK & Ireland

GPE confirms 62,500 sq ft Duke Street prelet to CD&R

14 May 2025 | 07:38 | London | by Guy Montague-Jones

Investment firm signs 15-year lease with no break to take all 30 Duke Street's office space

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Portrait of Pat Gunne

Pat Gunne closes in on debut London office purchase

15 Apr 2025
Read

GPE records stellar leasing performance

10 Apr 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Outdoors

US private equity considers Duke Street move

3 Apr 2025
Read

GPE completes £150m London office scheme acquisition

24 Mar 2025
Read