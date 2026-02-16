NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

LondonInvestmentOfficeUK & Ireland

GPE finds buyer for £170m Fitzrovia block

16 Feb 2026 | 16:20 | London | by James Buckley

REIT continues selective disposals at strong pricing

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Architecture, Building, Furniture

Q+A: Maslow's and Ashby Capital on the shifting landlord-tenant dynamic

20 Aug 2026
Read
Architecture, Building, Outdoors

KKR and Mirastar seal £170m logistics portfolio deal

31 Jul 2026
Read
View of 280 Bishopsgate in the City

Buyer secured for £320m City trophy

28 Jul 2026
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

Spelthorne Council to take huge loss on London office bought for £170m

27 Jul 2026
Read