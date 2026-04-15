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LeasingLondonUK & IrelandOfficeRetail

GPE hails “record leasing year” with £71m of deals

15 Apr 2026 | 07:53 | London | by May Agaran

London office landlord reports £24.4m of lettings and renewals in last quarter ending 31 March 2026

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