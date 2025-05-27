Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

LondonInvestmentOfficeUK & Ireland

GPE inks deal to sell £250m Fitzrovia trophy

27 May 2025 | 16:15 | London | by James Buckley

Deal would be the largest London office transaction so far this year

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Sign, Symbol, Road Sign

DTZ Investors puts £15m+ west London office on sale

21 May 2025
Read

Aviva and PSP conclude £170m Hanover Square sale

14 May 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Outdoors

GPE confirms 62,500 sq ft Duke Street prelet to CD&R

14 May 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Foyer

Q+A: Iput chief on fundraising, Dublin’s global appeal and ramping up its flex brand

12 May 2025
Read