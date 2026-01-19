NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

PeopleUK & IrelandCorporateFinancing

GPE names new finance chief

19 Jan 2026 | 08:03 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Jayne Cottam will take over the role from outgoing Nick Sanderson

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Home Decor, City, Architecture

Ires finance chief to retire

16 Jan 2026
Read
Indoors, Shop, Architecture

Supermarket Income REIT makes senior hire from Sainsbury’s

15 Jan 2026
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

Bidwells appoints head of planning

14 Jan 2026
Read

Pigeon appoints land director

14 Jan 2026
Read