Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
About Us

OfficeLondonUK & Ireland

GPE offloads £250m Fitzrovia office

27 Oct 2025 | 08:13 | London | by May Agaran

Royal London Asset Management completes deal for 1 Newman Street

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

GPE clinches £525m green loan

23 Oct 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

Nuveen agrees £85m West End office sale

13 Oct 2025
Read

GPE prepares £200m Fitzrovia block for sale

30 Sep 2025
Read
City, Architecture, Building

Planning approval for GPE office refurb in Fitzrovia

29 Sep 2025
Read