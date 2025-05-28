Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

Hotels & LeisureInvestmentLondonUK & Ireland

GPE offloads £42m Whitechapel hotel

28 May 2025 | 08:03 | London | by May Agaran

Buyer Yoomata to redevelop the site for its Yooma Urban Lodge brand 

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

City, Architecture, Building

GPE inks deal to sell £250m Fitzrovia trophy

27 May 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Cityscape

GPE and Helical bullish on London office prospects

21 May 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Outdoors

GPE confirms 62,500 sq ft Duke Street prelet to CD&R

14 May 2025
Read
Symbol, Text, Number

Green Street News' Best of the Year: 2024 in review

31 Dec 2024
Read