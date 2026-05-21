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OfficeCorporateLondonUK & Ireland

GPE predicts strong rental growth for "severely undersupplied market"

21 May 2026 | 07:36 | London | by May Agaran

London office landlord said its net assets increased by over 6% in value in latest annual results

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