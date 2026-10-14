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OfficeLondonUK & IrelandLeasing

GPE says demand robust despite “volatile macroeconomic backdrop”

14 Oct 2026 | 07:26 | London | by Alexander Peace

London office REIT signs 19 new leases in Q2

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