Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

CorporateLeasingLondonOfficeUK & Ireland

GPE whistleblower probe reveals no findings of "unlawful conduct"

7 Oct 2025 | 08:14 | London | by May Agaran

Investigation was led by law firm Addleshaw Goddard and overseen by GPE chair William Eccleshare

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Clothing, Shirt, Face

Shah on property: GPE’s crossroads looms larger

29 Aug 2025
Read

Whistleblower accuses GPE of manipulating diversity data

26 Aug 2025
Read
City, Architecture, Building

GPE launches probe following whistleblower complaint

19 Aug 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Cityscape

Prosecutors investigate Milan urban planning processes

17 Jul 2025
Read