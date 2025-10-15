Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
About Us

OfficeLondonUK & Ireland

GPE wins planning at St Thomas Yard

15 Oct 2025 | 07:31 | London | by Alexander Peace

Southwark decision ends seven year planning battle but sees planned scheme reduced by 200,000 sq ft

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Plans submitted for 2m sq ft Cambridge logistics project

15 Oct 2025
Read
City, Urban, Person

John Lewis gets green light for Reading resi scheme

9 Oct 2025
Read

Go-ahead for General Projects' Shoreditch scheme

9 Oct 2025
Read

Ballymore lodges plans for £500m Camden scheme

8 Oct 2025
Read