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RegenerationDevelopmentLondonPlanningPolicy & RegulationResidentialUK & Ireland

Gracie Group lodges £350m mixed-use plans for Edgware site

8 Sep 2026 | 07:24 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Proposals submitted for a 767-home scheme and hotel restoration

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