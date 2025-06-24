LogisticsInvestmentSouth EastSustainabilityUK & Ireland
24 Jun 2025 | 08:15 | London | by May Agaran
Scheme was built on six acre site acquired by JV in 2023
Administrators appointed to Godwin Group-related vehicles
Vehicle glass repair firm seals 133,000 sq ft Derbyshire lease
M Core swoops for trio of Scottish retail assets
Graftongate and Bridges offload 135,000 sq ft Southampton logistics facility
Art Capital to launch back leverage advisory arm after poaching JP Morgan exec
Sirius secures €150m revolving credit facility
Q+A: Keith Breslauer – “Most managers sell to retire; I’m looking for a bigger story”
Harrison Street makes £150m self-storage UK debut
Mera IM adds director to senior team
JLL Spark chief urges patience over tech investments
GIC strikes £120m industrial deal
Zerda lands new roles with bank-backed managers
CBRE resi grandee to depart after 14 years
Big-name joint venture edging ahead in race for €1.3bn+ Dalata
Reza Merchant nears deal with creditors despite bankruptcy petition
Clarion splashes out on £115m Blackburn logistics park
Irish investor hires Goldman exec for UK launch
Kennedy Wilson to offload £220m Victoria trophy
JLL Spark chief urges patience over tech investments
Valor buys £55m west London industrial estate