Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

LogisticsInvestmentSouth EastSustainabilityUK & Ireland

Graftongate and Bridges offload 135,000 sq ft Southampton logistics facility

24 Jun 2025 | 08:15 | London | by May Agaran

Scheme was built on six acre site acquired by JV in 2023

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Truck, Vehicle, Transportation

Supermarket chain to take 360,000 sq ft at Bristol logistics park

17 Jun 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Outdoors

Panattoni breaks ground on the UK’s largest ever speculative logistics facility

22 May 2025
Read
Outdoors, Transportation, Truck

Bridges and Wrenbridge secure site for £50m logistics hub

10 Mar 2025
Read

Full speed ahead for 480,000 sq ft Rochdale logistics scheme

17 Jan 2025
Read