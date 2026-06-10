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M&AHotels & LeisureUK & Ireland

Graham + Sibbald acquires Fleurets in hospitality and leisure push

10 Jun 2026 | 08:00 | London | by James Buckley

Deal is firm's third acquisition in less than a year

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