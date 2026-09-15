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PeopleCorporateInvestmentOfficeResidentialUK & IrelandWest Midlands

Graham + Sibbald adds capital markets specialist to Birmingham team

15 Sep 2026 | 13:00 | London | by May Agaran, James Buckley

Richard Durkin joins from Lambert Smith Hampton

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